Nigeria: Police Begin Screening of Applicants in Ebonyi On Monday

The Police Command in Ebonyi will on Monday begin the screening of candidates who applied for the position of police constable in the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Mrs Loveth Odah, who disclosed this in a statement made available to the Newsmen on Sunday in Abakaliki, said the exercise would end on Sept. 5.

According to her, the exercise is open to all candidates who successfully completed their online recruitment registration forms and were shortlisted for the screening.

"Ebonyi Police Command wishes to inform the residents of the state that all candidates who successfully completed the online recruitment registration exercise are to proceed for physical and credential screening.

"The exercise is scheduled to hold between Aug. 24 and Sept. 5 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at Pa Ngele Oruta Township Stadium Abakaliki, Ebonyi.

"Applicants are advised to come along with all the necessary credentials (original and duplicate copies), including National Identity Number (NIN).

"They are also to bring along a certificate of origin, birth certificate/age declaration, their printout of application submission confirmation page and duly signed guarantor's form with two passport photographs.

"The above-mentioned documents are mandatory basic requirements for the exercise and any candidate who fails to present them, will not be considered for the screening.

"In compliance with COVID-19 pandemic preventive protocols, candidates are expected to wear their facemasks, maintain social distancing and observe all other protocol during the exercise.

"Candidates are to appear at the screening venue in their clean white T-shirt/shorts and canvas on the screening dates as indicated against their Local Government Areas (LGAs)," she said.

According to the time-table released, candidates from Abakaliki and Afikpo North LGAs will be screened on Monday, while Afikpo South and Ezza South will have their sreening on Tuesday.

She said that candidates from Ezza North and Ebonyi would be screened on Wednesday, and Ikwo and Ishielu LGAs would take their turn on Thursday, while Izzi and Ivo candidates would be screened on Friday.

Odah added that applicants from Ohaukwu and Ohaozara LGAs would go through the screening on Aug. 29 while candidates from Onitcha LGA would be screened on Aug. 31.

"Only candidate scheduled for screening on a particular date specified above are expected to be present at the venue to avoid crowd.

"Candidates who missed their screening date with genuine and verifiable reason(s) will be re-considered for the screening from Tuesday, Sept. 1 to Saturday, Sept. 5.

"The Commissioner of Police, Mr Philip Maku, has assured members of the public that the recruitment exercise is absolutely free of charge without any pecuniary obligation.

"He further gave the assurance that the entire exercise would be conducted in line with the professional guidelines of the force.

"The CP, while wishing applicants the very best of the exercise, warned candidates not to come to the screening venue with forged document(s) but to maintain high level of discipline," Odah said.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria