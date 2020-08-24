Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 66 New Infections, 10 Recoveries

23 August 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Sixty-six new covid-19 infections and 10 recoveries have been reported in Angola in the last 24 hours, bringing the total figures to 2,134 and 814 respectively.

The information was released Saturday evening in Luanda by the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, during the daily covid-19 update briefing with the press.

According to the official, those newly infected have ages between 13 and 98 years. Eight were detected in central Benguela province, six in northern Zaire and two in central Bié.

Mufinda said as well 58 of the patients are males and eight are females.

Other Angola's covid-19 figures show 94 deaths and 1,226 active patients.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Comedian, Wife Apologise Ahead of Court Case
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.