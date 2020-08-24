Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 66 New Infections, 10 Recoveries

Luanda — Sixty-six new covid-19 infections and 10 recoveries have been reported in Angola in the last 24 hours, bringing the total figures to 2,134 and 814 respectively.

The information was released Saturday evening in Luanda by the secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, during the daily covid-19 update briefing with the press.

According to the official, those newly infected have ages between 13 and 98 years. Eight were detected in central Benguela province, six in northern Zaire and two in central Bié.

Mufinda said as well 58 of the patients are males and eight are females.

Other Angola's covid-19 figures show 94 deaths and 1,226 active patients.