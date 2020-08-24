Gambia: Honourable Sidia Jatta Encourages People to Do Covid-19 Test

Honourable Sidia S. Jatta, the National Assembly member for Wuli West on Thursday, 20th August encouraged people to do the Covid-19 test to know their status.

Honourable Jatta did his COVID-19 test on Thursday after his PDOIS colleagues Halifa Sallah and Ousman Sillah did theirs some days ago. He did the test together with Mr Momodou Sambou, who is the party's national coordinator.

On why he did the test, the legislator said he wants to know his status with respect to COVID-19. He said the importance of knowing your status cannot be overstated.

"I think it is important that those who are looked upon as leaders to do this (the test) to inspire others to do it because it is in the interest of the country for everybody to do the test to know whether one has it or not," Jatta said.