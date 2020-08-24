Botswana: Olympic Commitee Empowers Athletes

23 August 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Tebogo Lephogole

Gaborone — Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC) drilled athletes from various codes on sport administration.

Speaking during closing ceremony of a seven-day virtual Sport Administrators Course (SAC) in Gaborone on Thursday, national course director, Sonnyboy Sethibe said the course would help sustain athletes after retirement.

He said sportsmen and women learnt, participated and comprehended the course outline to better their living conditions and become best sport administrators in their respective sport codes once they retire from competing.

He urged athletes to use acquired skills to improve growth and running of sport in general.

"Don't go back to your specific sporting codes and become ungovernable but make your peers, seniors and leaders realise that you are bringing something unique to enhance how you run your respective codes," he said.

He further said the course's financial management would help athletes manage their earnings during their sporting career.

Sethibe applauded BNOC for finding it fit to organise the course that would help improve athletes lives.

The administrator course, which was done through virtual learning entailed, marketing and sponsorship, sport science, financial literacy, sport organisation and branding modules among others.

For his part, BNOC senior vice president, Tshepo Sitale applauded participants for the good work and dedication during training.

He said since they were empowered on how to direct sports affairs, it was upon them to become and do better in all levels of sports.

Sitale further implored athletes to promote the spirit of hard work and enhance sports in Botswana.

He urged athletes to utilise their social standing or status to improve their daily lives

One of the participants, Marea Modutlwa said the virtual learning course was a chance for interaction with other athletes and share knowledge and skill online.

She encouraged other participants to use lessons learnt to better their daily lives and sport in Botswana.

