Namibia: Doctor Shares Own Experience Battling Virus

After treating a patient who later tested positive with coronavirus, Fillemon Nakanduungile, a local doctor from Oshakati, became one of the many healthcare workers battling the virus today.

Nakanduungile tested positive for Covid-19 on 11 August 2020 after initially testing negative when he was first swabbed on the seventh day earlier this month.

Nakanduungile who shared his experience as a Covid-19 patient in a telephonic interview yesterday said he came in contact with the concerned patient on 4 August 2020.

The patient was admitted on 5 August and tested positive on the following day of the same month.

He said the patient had presented symptoms consistent with Covid-19, including difficulty in breathing, fever and sweating and coughing.

Nakanduungile said he was the only health worker who tested positive amongst everyone who attended to the patient.

He said the patient's family was also tested, but only the nephew who brought him to the hospital tested positive.

Nakanduungile said he was not scared when he got his results.

However, he was worried about how he was going to survive without an income, as he had to isolate for a number of days.

"I received psychological support from my colleagues and being a doctor, I had to counsel myself to keep a positive mind and avoid falling into a depressive state as it also contributes to the weakening of the immune system," said Nakanduungile.

Since there is no prescribed medication to cure the virus, Nakanduungile said he is taking immune boosters and vitamin C to fight the virus.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Health Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In addition, the doctor said he is also eating healthy, drinking a lot of water to ensure that his body does not get dehydrated.

He advised those in the same boat to avoid taking cold beverages, saying that they should consistently take beverages that are warm or at room temperature.

When he tested positive, the doctor said, he was asymptomatic and has been doing just fine.

"Sometimes I would feel like I have chest pains, but it is really just in my mind," said Nakanduungile.

He said healthcare workers are at risk of contracting the virus and being stigmatised.

"Just because you are a doctor, some people already assume that one has contracted the virus," said Nakanduungile.

What is important according to the doctor is to keep a healthy mind and to continue to do the right thing, adhering to the regulations in place.

He also reiterates the call to the elderly and people with underlying medical conditions to avoid gatherings, as they are the most at risk of contracting Covid-19.

nashipala@nepc.com.na