Kenya: Businessman Shot Dead in Nairobi's Kilimani Following Heated Dispute

Nairobi — A businessman identified as Kevin Omwenga was shot dead on Friday night in Nairobi's Kilimani area, in an apparent deal gone sour.

The 28-year-old man said to have interests in the motor business was in his house with his brother and two other friends when he was shot while in his bedroom.

The Directorate of Criminal Instigation Saturday announced a suspect by the name Robert Bodo had been arrested and a mini Ceska firearm recovered alongside thirteen rounds of ammunition.

"The firearm, which has been kept as an exhibit, will be subjected to ballistic analysis as further investigations ensue to unravel the motive of the shooting," the DCI tweeted.

Police said the victim was rushed to Nairobi Women's Hospital in Kilimani where was pronounced dead on arrival, prompting the arrest of his friend identified by police.

Bodo thereafter led police to an apartment where the murder weapon was recovered.

A bullet head and an empty cartridge were also recovered at the scene of the incident.

"The gun was found in a safe. And we have since established it belongs to another man, a licensed firearm holder," a detective privy to the ongoing investigations told Capital FM News.

Bodo is not a licensed firearm holder and police are yet to establish how he was in possession of the gun.

"Why would he be having a gun yet he's not a licensed firearm holder?" the detective rhetorically asked.

The gun has been linked to a famous businessman.

The incident, according to witnesses, was a result of a money deal that was transacted in March.

"Omwenga had an argument in the bedroom before a gunshot was heard," a witness told police in Kilamani police station.