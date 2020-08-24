Kenya: Two Arrested Over Kevin Omwenga's Murder

Two suspects were arrested Saturday over the shooting death of a 28-year-old man in Kilimani.

Businessmen Chris Obure and Robert Obodo were arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and taken to the Kilimani Police Station.

Police sources say the victim, Kevin Omwenga, was killed in a suspected gold deal gone sour.

A mini ceska firearm with 13 bullets suspected to have been used in the fatal shooting was recovered.

Police said ballistic analysis will be done on the firearm as investigators seek to unravel the motive of the shooting.