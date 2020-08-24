Kenya: Two Arrested Over Kevin Omwenga's Murder

22 August 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Vincent Achuka

Two suspects were arrested Saturday over the shooting death of a 28-year-old man in Kilimani.

Businessmen Chris Obure and Robert Obodo were arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and taken to the Kilimani Police Station.

Police sources say the victim, Kevin Omwenga, was killed in a suspected gold deal gone sour.

A mini ceska firearm with 13 bullets suspected to have been used in the fatal shooting was recovered.

Police said ballistic analysis will be done on the firearm as investigators seek to unravel the motive of the shooting.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Comedian, Wife Apologise Ahead of Court Case
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.