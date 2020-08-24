Kenya: I Will Not Support DP Ruto - Kalonzo

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has told Deputy President William Ruto to be ready to battle it out with him in 2022.

His talk followed the clashing of Ukambani legislators, who traded war of words at the burial of Mr Samuel Mutuku Mulu, the first born son of former politician Joseph Mulu Mutisya in Muthetheni, Mwala sub-county, Friday.

Kalonzo said that he has his own mind as a senior counsel and he has only ran for presidency once in 2007.

"Those in relationship with Ruto should brace themselves in 2022. This time I have decided I do not need anyone to negotiate on my behalf. I will not be sold like a cow in the market,brace yourself, now be ready because I am tired of disrespect,"Kalonzo said .

He noted that this time, he will not be cowed and will be on the ballot.

"Let former Machakos Senator Johstone Muthama back DP Ruto, by the end of the day politics is game of numbers," he added.

Kalonzo said the former senator wants him to be the vice-president yet he has vast experience.

"When Mulu Mutisya was alive 20 years ago, ministers were from all parts of Ukambani, we were in parastals and police service among other positions. We need to unite," said Machakos Town MP Victor Munyaka.

On revenue allocation, speakers called upon the Senate to come up with a lasting solution to the stalemate.

Mavoko MP Patrick Makau said that current leaders in the region should follow the footsteps of Mulu Mutisya.

He defended Mr Musyoka for de-whipping MPs, noting that he did that to support President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Mr Muthama said he has respect for Mr Mutisya for taking the Kamba nation to levels where nobody else has done to date.

He said those who are threatening him for supporting Ruto should know that their votes alone cannot make them president.

"I am not with Ruto because I need anything, I am with him because of the people. I was in Wiper but I am in shock that the government that you are supporting removed the leadership at the Nairobi County," he said.