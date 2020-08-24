Kenya: Court Stops Kakamega Nurses Pay Deductions

A court has temporarily stopped plans by the Kakamega County Public Service Board to deduct Sh500 from nurses as a contribution for the social welfare association.

The interim orders were issued on Friday by Judge Mathew Nduma of the Labour court following a protest from the nurses.

The application challenging the deductions was filed by the Kenya National Union of Nurses (Knun).

The judge certified the application as urgent and directed that it should be heard on priority basis during the court's vacation.

The county government started effecting the deductions three months ago but nurses at the county general hospital rejected the plan arguing they were not consulted before the decision was made.

The union headed to court after its officials failed in their attempt to discuss and resolve the dispute.

The 126 nurses listed in the court documents argued that they were already members of their benevolent fund and did not wish to join the social welfare association run by the county government.

The judge directed that the application be served and responses be filed within 14 days.

The applicant is required to file supplementary affidavit and submissions within seven days of service while the respondent is to file submissions within seven days.

The deputy registrar will then fix a ruling date after the parties have closed their pleadings in the matter.

The Kakamega branch secretary of the Knun Mr Renson Bulunya said union officials were forced to move to court after county government officials snubbed them.

"We wrote to the County Public Service Board raising objections about the arrangement and requested to meet the board to discuss the issue but they did not respond to our letter," said Mr Bulunya.

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya on Friday appointed Mr John Subai as the acting chief officer of health services following the resignation of Dr Beatrice Etemesi.

Dr Etemesi is reported to have handed in her resignation and after she landed a new job in Nakuru County.

Knun officials in Kakamega County described her as hard working individual who had helped streamline delivery of services in the region.

"She had done so much to ensure delivery of health services was on top of the agenda and residents were given priority. It's unfortunate that we have lost a committed and hardworking officer to another county," Mr Bulunya.