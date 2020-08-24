Kenya: Man Escapes From Virus Isolation Centre, 2 Die Suddenly in Webuye

22 August 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Brian Ojamaa

A person arrested for violating the curfew regulation for fighting the coronavirus has escaped from the Webuye KMTC Isolation Centre in Bungoma County.

County Health and Sanitation executive Antony Walela said the person was arrested in Webuye town by officers from Webuye Police Station and taken to the health facility.

"He escaped through a toilet window. I blame security personnel for the unfortunate incident. He is still at large," said Dr Walela.

He spoke at Tulumba in Bumula Constituency on Friday during a memorial for former Paramount Chief Sudi Namachanja, he said the person

Sudden deaths

Dr Walela further said that another person who had been admitted at the same facility died on Friday while waiting for his virus test results.

"The 53-year-old from Lugulu village had been under treatment at Webuye Sub-county Hospital but not for underlying conditions. He was taken to the quarantine centre but collapsed and died afterwards," he said.

He said yet another person collapsed and died near Masinde Muliro university's Webuye campus after experiencing difficult breathing.

"So far, we have taken samples from the deceased to Kemri, Kisumu, to establish whether he succumbed to Covid-19," the official said.

As of August 21, Bungoma had confirmed 45 cases of the virus, 26 recoveries, six hospital admissions, 11 home-based patients and four deaths in Sirisia, Kabuchai and Webuye.

"We have also had burials in Bungoma following virus-related deaths outside the county," Dr Walela said.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Comedian, Wife Apologise Ahead of Court Case
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.