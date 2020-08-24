Kenya: Man Escapes From Virus Isolation Centre, 2 Die Suddenly in Webuye

A person arrested for violating the curfew regulation for fighting the coronavirus has escaped from the Webuye KMTC Isolation Centre in Bungoma County.

County Health and Sanitation executive Antony Walela said the person was arrested in Webuye town by officers from Webuye Police Station and taken to the health facility.

"He escaped through a toilet window. I blame security personnel for the unfortunate incident. He is still at large," said Dr Walela.

He spoke at Tulumba in Bumula Constituency on Friday during a memorial for former Paramount Chief Sudi Namachanja, he said the person

Sudden deaths

Dr Walela further said that another person who had been admitted at the same facility died on Friday while waiting for his virus test results.

"The 53-year-old from Lugulu village had been under treatment at Webuye Sub-county Hospital but not for underlying conditions. He was taken to the quarantine centre but collapsed and died afterwards," he said.

He said yet another person collapsed and died near Masinde Muliro university's Webuye campus after experiencing difficult breathing.

"So far, we have taken samples from the deceased to Kemri, Kisumu, to establish whether he succumbed to Covid-19," the official said.

As of August 21, Bungoma had confirmed 45 cases of the virus, 26 recoveries, six hospital admissions, 11 home-based patients and four deaths in Sirisia, Kabuchai and Webuye.

"We have also had burials in Bungoma following virus-related deaths outside the county," Dr Walela said.