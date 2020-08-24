Kenya: 10 Patients Succumb to Coronavirus-Related Complications, Toll Rises to 542

Nairobi — The COVID-19 death toll in the country rose to 542 on Saturday after ten more patients succumbed to the virus within a period of 24 hours.

The case fatality rate stood at 1.69 per cent.

The Ministry of Health, through a statement sent to newsrooms also announced 355 new COVID-19 cases from 5,724 tested samples bringing the cumulative cases reported since March to 32,118.

Sixteen foreign nationals were among the cases reported on Saturday.

The cases were distributed among 213 males and 142 females.

A two-year-old baby and an 81-year-old were among those who tested positive.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also noted that 296 more patients had recovered from the disease including 202 who were placed under home-based care.

The total number of recoveries rose to 18,453.

Nairobi reported 118 new cases while Mombasa and Nakuru reported twenty-five cases each. Kiambu reported twenty-three cases while Kajiado and Migori reported twenty cases each.

Cases reported in Nairobi were mainly concentrated in Westlands, Embakasi East, Lang'ata and Kasarani.

Machakos reported eighteen cases, Lamu(15), Kisumu,(9),Homabay(7)y, Busia(6), Bomet(6), Narok(9), Laikipia (9), Homabay(7), Busia(6), Bomet (6), Taita Taveta (5), Kitui (5), Kericho (5), Garissa (4), Uasin Gishu (4), Muranga (4)Kirinyaga(40, Kisii(3), Samburu (2) .

Vihiga, Marsabit, Meru, Kwale, Kilifi, Embu, Nandi, Nyandarua and Tana River reported a single case each.