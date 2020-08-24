Kenya: Covid-19 - Kenya's Cases Exceed 32,000 as 355 More Test Positive

Kenya on Saturday reported 355 more Covid-19 infections alongside 10 more deaths and 296 more recoveries.

In a statement to newsrooms, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the total number of confirmed infections since March had reached 32,118.

The 355 patients were found following the testing of 5,724 samples in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of samples analysed in Kenya in about six months to 417,804.

The death toll rose to 542 and the number of recovered patients to 18,453. Of the 296 new recoveries, 202 were from the home-based care programme and 94 from hospitals.

Nineteen of the new patients were foreigners and 339 Kenyans whereas males were 213 in number and females 142. The youngest patients was two years old and the oldest 81.

Kenya's daily county of coronavirus cases has declined by about half over the last week but the ministry is yet to conclude that the infections curve if flattening.

It projected that September would be the peak infections month and urged citizens to continue observing regulations by the World Health Organization (WHO) for curbing the virus.

County numbers

Nairobi had the highest number of new patients - 118 - and was followed by Mombasa and Nakuru with 25 each, Kiambu with 23, Kajiado and Mgori with 20 each, Machakos with 18 and Lamu with 15.

Kisumu, Narok and Laikipia each had nine new infections, Homa Bay seven, Busia and Bomet six each, Taita Taveta, Kitui and Kericho five each, and Garissa, Uasin Gishu, Murang'a and Kirinyaga four each.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

There were three more cases in Kisii, two in Samburu and one each in Marsabit, Meru, Kwale, Kilifi, Embu Nandi, Nyandarua and Tana River.

In the capital city, Westlands had the highest number of new cases - 20 - and was followed by Embakasi East with 13, Lang'ata with 12 and Kasarani with 11.

Dagoretti North recorded nine cases, Embakasi South eight, Embakasi West, Kibra, Roysambu and Starehe six each, Makadara five, Dagoretti South, Embakasi Central, Embakasi North and Ruaraka three each, and Kamukunji and Mathare two each.

Ten of Kiambu's 23 cases were in Thika, 11 of Nakuru's 25 in Naivasha and 17 of Mombasa's 25 in Likoni.

In Kajiado, Kajiado East accounted for 15 out of 20 cases while in Kisumu, all the nine cases were in Kisumu Central.