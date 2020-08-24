Liberia: 'Jay Nagbe Sloh Served With Distinction,' President Weah Remembers Fallen Lawmaker

press release

Monrovia — President George Manneh Weah says the late Representative J. Nagbe Sloh was an embodiment of the aspirations of his constituents and their quest for social and economic development.

President Weah, paying tribute in honor of the fallen Lawmaker at his Lying-In-State Ceremony on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Capitol Building, bemoaned losses the 54th National Legislature has sustained since its inception 30 months ago.

The late Nagbe Sloh is the fourth of six members the Legislature has lost thus far.

President Weah noted that the late Sinoe County Electoral District 2 Representative served the House of Representatives with distinction.

The late Sloh was Chairman of the House Committee on Communication, Broadcasting and Culture.

"He was an active member of the independent Lawmakers," the President recalled and added "He was elected on the ticket of the Unity Party and later transitioned to the Coalition for Democratic Change".

President Weah said the late Rep. Sloh played his legislative role so diligently and faithfully. "This is why we will miss him," he said.

The President also recounted the fallen lawmaker's journalism profession. "He was a renowned journalist and passionate voice for social justice," the President said as he tendered his condolences to the bereaved family for what he described "irreparable loss"

Several officials of Government attended the occasion and paid moving tributes to the fallen Representative.

The Late Rep. Sloh will be buried tomorrow August 22, 2020 following funeral service at the First Assembly of God Church on Buchanan Street in Monrovia. Representative Sloh died on June 30, 2020 at the John Kennedy Memorial Hospital.