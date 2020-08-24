Namibia: Cops Tighten Security to Nab Those Escaping Lockdown

Khomas police regional commander Commissioner Joseph Shikongo said a number of people sneak out of Windhoek and other restricted areas, making it difficult to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Shikongo at the weekend said law enforcement officers are concerned by individuals making use of use certain routes to escape from Windhoek despite roadblocks deployed outside the capital.

He said people mostly use the Kapps farm road pretending they are going to the farms, only to connect through Otjinene and Grootfontein.

"Another road used is the one going to Dordabis. They can use that road to go to other areas. Another one is before Five Rand at Okahandja and that road can take them to Grootfontein and other areas outside restricted areas," explained Shikongo.

In addition, Shikongo said, Windhoek residents do not mostly adhere to wearing masks, while the illegal trading of liquor was also a challenge.

The regional commander explained that people are still allowed to move out of the restricted areas, provided they have a valid reason and have been issued with the necessary permit by authorised officers.

He emphasised that authorising officers have to issue permits based on merit. He added a 72-hour negative Covid-result was still required before a permit can be issued.