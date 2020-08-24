Libya: Crisis in Libya - Algeria Welcomes Ceasefire Announcement

22 August 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — Algeria welcomed on Friday cease-fire announcements made by UN-backed Prime Minister of Libya Fayez Serraj and Speaker of the eastern-based parliament Aguila Saleh, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

