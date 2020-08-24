Zimbabwe: Showboy Set to Release Three Singles

24 August 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By James Muonwa

Prolific urban grooves musician, Collen Banda, also known as ShowBoy in arts circles, is set to release three single tracks.

The singles are titled Shungu, Nguva Yareba and Wakandibaya.

ShowBoy told NewZimbabwe.com that he was taking advantage of the Covid-19 induced lockdown period to pen more songs while striving to further his musical career.

"The lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic has had its positive effects as I am writing songs. I have three single tracks that are set for release this month," said ShowBoy.

The youthful Chegutu-based artiste said he roped in other talented musicians in order to give diversity to his music.

"I believe in the power of collaborating with others, hence l invited Tumen who features in the song Shungu, while Mr Shayne comes in the track Nguva Yareba," said ShowBoy.

In the song Shungu, the artist encourages young people not to lose hope in the face of adversity.

Nguva Yareba is a love medley which talks of a lonely lover yearning to be with their partner.

In Wakandibaya, ShowBoy talks of a child who disappointed his parents despite being pampered in order to succeed in life.

The singles were produced by MK Beats at Simplex Studios in Chegutu.

Videos for the singles are in the pipeline, he said.

The musician-cum-electrician has previously collaborated with Alishias 'Maskiri' Musimbe and has performed at sold-out shows in schools.

The popular musician has also performed at private functions such as weddings and parties.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

