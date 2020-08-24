Somalia: Vietnam Calls On International Community to Support Somalia

22 August 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Vietnam calls on international partners to assist the Somali Government in easing socio-economic difficulties and coping with humanitarian needs, stated Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the UN.

Addressing the UN Security Council's session on Somalia situation and operations of the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) on August 20, Ambassador Quyconveyed sympathy over difficulties that Somalia is facing due to the multiple disasters of locust, flooding and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy voiced support of efforts by the Somali Government in organising election, stressed the solidarity and national reconciliation between the government and member states, and called on all parties to strengthen dialogue and mutual trust.

He condemned terror attacks using self-constructed explosives of Al-Shabaab force targeting civilians, security forces and staff and offices of the UN, while vowing to continue to joining hands with the UN as well as regional and international organisations in assisting Somalia for the goal of peace, stability and development.

At the event, UN rapporteurs recognised progress in the Somali situation and lauded the Somali Government's efforts to conduct dialogue with localities, while showing concern over a number of problems in the country. They held that Somalia will continue to counter humanitarian crises due to impacts of flooding, locust and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the council supported the upcoming election in Somalia. They also affirmed the role of the UNSOM in Somalia.

The UNSOM was set up in 2013 with an aim to maintain peace, reconciliation and build capacity for the Somali Government, supporting the Somali Government and the African Union Mission to Somalia (AMISOM) to resume peace and construct the administration, while helping the country to coordinate international sponsorship. Since 2013, the UN Security Council has convened meetings every three months to update operations of the UNSOM.

