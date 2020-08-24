Sudan: Permanent Representative of Sudan Mission in Geneva Meets With WIPO Director General

Khartoum — The Permanent Representative of Sudan Mission to Geneva, Ambassador Ali bin Abi-Talib, met on Friday, Aug. 21, with the Director-General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), Francis Gurry, as part of his meetings with the directors general of international organizations in Geneva.

The permanent representative has conveyed Sudan's desire to enhance the existing cooperation between Sudan and the World Intellectual Property Organization in the fields of the organization's work, and Sudan's active participation in the national institutions associated with the organization's work.

The meeting also discussed prospects for technical cooperation and capacity building in the fields of intellectual property, and support to the Sudanese presence in the organization, appreciating the efforts exerted by the WIPO.

He expressed the thanks of Sudan government to the organization for its support to the capacity building for the national cadres in the field of intellectual property.