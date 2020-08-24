Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF to Set Up Harare Executive

24 August 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Zanu PF is setting up an interim executive committee for Harare Province after the Politburo last week recommended that the process should be speeded up, the party's national political Commissar Cde Victor Matemadanda has said.

The interim executive committee, which is expected to be in place in a week's time, he said, will coordinate all the structures within the province.

Harare has six district coordinating committees that were elected last year.

The chairman, political commissar and chairpersons from the youth, women's league and the war veterans' wings from each DDC will sit in interim executive committee.

The 30 members of the executive committee will elect members of the interim provincial committee from among themselves, with each member free to contest for any position.

President Mnangagwa dissolved the Harare and Bulawayo Zanu PF provincial structures last year after they performed dismally in the 2018 elections.

"We are going to have a Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) on Tuesday after setting the Bulawayo interim committee which is currently underway," said Cde Matemadanda.

"After the PCC, we are going to give each member time to canvass for support and then we will have a mini-election, probably next Thursday. We will unveil the members to the province before end of next week so that they can start work.

"The Politburo wants to see the interim committee at work with immediate effect."

Harare province is chaired by Cde Oliver Chidau on an interim basis.

Cde Matemadanda said Cde Chidau will not be eligible to contest for any position.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

