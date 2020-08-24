Zimbabwe: Zambia Puts Final Touches to Kanyemba Power Connection

THE Government is finalising payment of US$260 000 to the Zambian Government for the connection of a 132Kv electricity line from Luangwa district to Kanyemba, Energy and Power Development Deputy Minister Magna Mudyiwa has said.

Speaking in Kanyemba recently, she said Zambia was ready for the projects and once the payment was made, electricity will be connected to Kanyemba.

"We are almost there in terms of connecting electricity from Luangwa to Kanyemba," said Deputy Minister Mudyiwa. "What is stalling progress is payment of US$260 000 for the connection, but the Zambians are ready.

"We have completed the 6.2-kilometre line for the 33Kv line. Surveys and clearance of four additional kilometres were done and also 0,88 kilometres of LT line has been completed at Chapoto village.

"We are working on material mobilisation and everything is in place, except transformers. We are having a challenge importing them. Our plant where we manufacture transformers is overwhelmed. We are working hard to make sure that this area gets the much-needed electricity for irrigation and other purposes."

The Minister of State for Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs Senator Monica Mavhunga said construction of the electricity line was complete on the Zambian side and construction of Chitope substation was also complete.

"Tenders and site visits for the solar pump system were done," she said. "Eleven fishing groups were registered with an average of 10-40 members while 719 farmers were trained on the Pfumvudza farming concept. To promote food security in Kanyemba, the Government is encouraging farmers to grow traditional crops.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Zimbabwe Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We have 95 hectares of sorghum at Kanyemba irrigation scheme and they harvested 33.25 tonnes. Sixteen hectares have been ploughed in preparation for the 2020/2021 season. Training on sesame production has started and we anticipate a huge cash flow from the project."

Sen Mavhunga appealed to the Government for the construction of Mavuradonha Dam, which she said had the potential of turning lower Muzarabani into a green belt.

"We appreciate the Government's support on construction of dams in the province, but we are appealing for construction of Mavuradonha Dam which has the potential of turning lower Muzarabani into a green belt," she said.

"Support for Bindura Dam is also essential since we have serious water challenges in Bindura due to siltation of Mazowe River."