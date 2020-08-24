Zimbabwe: Instrument Merges Lockdown Regulations

The national lockdown regulations had expanded to 16 statutory instruments once all 15 amendments had been included but Health Minister Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has now simplified life for those needing to move backwards and forwards through the legal paper trail and has consolidated the lot into a new single statutory instrument, which he gazetted on Thursday last week.

He also took the opportunity to update the times of the curfew to 8pm to 6am and business hours for exempted businesses and the retail end of most essential businesses to 8am to 4.30pm, thus bringing into legal effect the changes announced after the Cabinet meeting last week.

Consolidation means all the active sections, sub-sections and sub-sub-sections in the 16 statutory instruments are now listed in their correct order in a single document with a single table of contents.

SI200 of 2020 is called the Public Health (Covid-19 Prevention, Containment and Treatment)

(National Lockdown) (Consolidation and Amendment) Order, 2020 and this is now the ruling legal instrument establishing the national lockdown and detailing its provisions, exemptions and enforcement.

As with all statutory instruments, pdf soft copies can be downloaded from a number of websites.

The statutory instrument repeals the original lockdown regulations and the 15 previous amendments, which are statutory instruments: 83 (the original March regulations), 84, 86, 93, 94, 99, 101, 102, 110, 115, 136, 144, 153, 160. 174 and 186.

The regulations had to be amended many times largely to list relaxations of the lockdown, or to list new measures that were necessary, or to fine tune some provisions that needed minor adjustment.