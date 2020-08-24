Rwanda: New PCR Lab to Increase Testing Capacity in Kigali

22 August 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

A newly launched laboratory at the Kibagabaga hospital in Gasabo District will assist increase the capacity for carrying out Covid-19 tests in the city, especially for airport travelers, the Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) has said.

The new facility employs RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction), an advanced laboratory technique for testing for diseases by detecting the presence of their genetic material in the body.

Such testing methods are considered as the 'gold standard' for the detection of some viruses and is characterised by high sensitivity and specificity.

The Kibagabaga hospital-based lab will be the 10th laboratory in the country using PCR technology.

Speaking about the facility in an interview with The New Times, Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana the Director-General of RBC said:

"The new lab at Kibagabaga is to increase the needed capacity for testing in Kigali particularly for airport arrivals and departures," he said, pointing out that tests for airport travelers are required in a short time and the facility will assist in the process.

Meanwhile, new arrivals to Rwanda are required to present negative Covid-19 tests done within 5 days of departure from their point of departure. When they have arrived in Rwanda, they are tested again.

Tests for the travelers cost 60 USD (includes 50 USD for the test and a medical service fee of 10 USD). The test results are received by SMS or email, and the turnaround time for results is 24hrs from the time a sample is collected.

Upon receiving a negative test result, travelers will be allowed to check out of the hotels; and if the results are positive, they (travelers) will be treated until they have fully recovered, at their own cost.

According to RBC's daily update, by Friday, August 21, Rwanda had 2,780 confirmed cases of Covid-19. Of these, 1,712 have recovered, while 11 have died.

Read the original article on New Times.

