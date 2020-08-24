Egypt: 'Cairo Derby' Back in Town As Zamalek Hosts Al Ahly

All eyes would be once again on the infamous Cairo International Stadium, when the Egyptian capital giants Zamalek and Al Ahly lock horns again on Saturday (22 August 2020) as the 2019-20 Egyptian Premier League reaches its Match Day 21.

The 120th Egyptian Premier League "Cairo Derby" comes while both sides are preparing themselves to feature in the 2019-20 Total CAF Champions League semifinals next month. Al Ahly is to face Morocco's Wydad, while Zamalek takes on other Casablanca giants Raja in September.

This is the fourth time both sides are facing each other this season, with the first round match awarded 2-0 in Al Ahly's favor after Zamlek failed to show off at Cairo Stadium last February due to administrative problems then.

Prior to that, The Red Devils won the 2019 Egyptian Super Cup game 3-2 in Alexandria last September, with The White Knights prevailing 4-3 on penalties after a goalless draw in the 2020 Egyptian Super Cup game, played in Abu Dhabi last February.

Al Ahly enters the game leading the 18 teams Egyptian Premier League pack with 56 points from 20 games (won 18, drawn 2), seventeen more than arch rivals Zamalek who managed 39 points from the same number of games (won 11, drawn 6 and lost 3).

The Red Devils, guided by Swiss tactician Rene Weiler are missing a number of their key players due to various reasons. Defenders Mahmoud Metwally and Saad Samir, midfielders Mohamed Mahmoud, Hussein ElShahhat and Ahmed Elshiekh are all injured, while winger Mahmoud Abdul Moneam "Kahraba" is suspended. Weiler will hope his imports Ali Maaloul (Tunisia), Geraldo (Angola), Aliou Dieng (Mali), Junior Ajayi (Nigeria) and Aliou Badji (Senegal) are on their top form to claim a morale boasting victory that will see Al Ahly moving closer to retaining the title.

Meanwhile, The White Knights, managed by ex Al Ahly French coach Patrice Carteron are set to cost their eternal rivals their first defeat of the season. Despite losing the efforts of his captain Mahmoud "Shikabala" Abdel Razek and Emam Ashour because of suspension, Carteron will rely on his North African imports of Tunisian Ferjani Sassi and Moroccan duo Achraf Bencharki and Mohamed Ounajem, with the exploits of young forward Mostafa Mohamed.

Croatian referee Ivan Bebek will be the Cairo Derby match official for the second time, 13 years after blowing the whistle of the same fixture in September 2007.