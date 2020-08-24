Algeria: President Tebboune Chairs, At Cherchell Military Academy, Graduation of Three Promotions of Officers

Cherchell — President of the Republic, supreme commander of the Armed Forces, Minister of National Defence, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, chaired on Saturday the graduation ceremony of three promotions of officer at Cherchell's "Houari-Boumediene" Military Academy.

These are the 13th promotion of basic common military training, the 51st promotion of basic training and the 4th promotion of officers of the Master session.

The President of the Republic was welcomed on his arrival at the Academy in the morning by the Chief of Staff of the People's National Army (ANP), Lieutenant General Said Chanegriha, Commander of the 1st Military Region, Ali Sidane, and Commander of the Academy, Major General Salim Grid.

President Tebboune then gathered in front of the commemorative stone in memory of the late President Houari Boumédiene, after whom the Academy is named, and recited the Fatiha of the Holy Quran.