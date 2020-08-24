Algeria: President Tebboune Chairs, At Cherchell Military Academy, Graduation of Three Promotions of Officers

22 August 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Cherchell — President of the Republic, supreme commander of the Armed Forces, Minister of National Defence, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, chaired on Saturday the graduation ceremony of three promotions of officer at Cherchell's "Houari-Boumediene" Military Academy.

These are the 13th promotion of basic common military training, the 51st promotion of basic training and the 4th promotion of officers of the Master session.

The President of the Republic was welcomed on his arrival at the Academy in the morning by the Chief of Staff of the People's National Army (ANP), Lieutenant General Said Chanegriha, Commander of the 1st Military Region, Ali Sidane, and Commander of the Academy, Major General Salim Grid.

President Tebboune then gathered in front of the commemorative stone in memory of the late President Houari Boumédiene, after whom the Academy is named, and recited the Fatiha of the Holy Quran.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Algerie Presse Service

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Comedian, Wife Apologise Ahead of Court Case
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.