Somalia Welcomes Ceasefire Deal in Libya

The Federal Government of Somalia welcomes the "important consensus" announced by the Government of National Accord of Libya and the House of Representatives on August 20, which aims at an immediate ceasefire, the suspension of all military operations, and the activation of the political process in the country to reach a permanent solution.
- Countries
-
Topics
- All Topics
- Europe and Africa External Relations Food and Agriculture Game Parks Governance Health Human Rights ICT Infrastructure Innovation International Organisations Investment Labour Land and Rural Issues Latin America and Africa Legal Affairs Malaria Manufacturing Media Middle East and Africa Migration Mining Music Music Reviews NCDs NGO Nutrition
- Entertainment
- Business
- Conflict
- Environment
- Health
- Sport
- Travel
- All Topics
- Coronavirus
- Development
- BizTech
- Entertainment
- Sport
- Africa/World
- Governance
- Multimedia
- Sustainability