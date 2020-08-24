Somalia Welcomes Ceasefire Deal in Libya

22 August 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Federal Government of Somalia welcomes the "important consensus" announced by the Government of National Accord of Libya and the House of Representatives on August 20, which aims at an immediate ceasefire, the suspension of all military operations, and the activation of the political process in the country to reach a permanent solution.

