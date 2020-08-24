Somalia: Alcohol Seized and Destroyed in Joint Operation in Galgadud Region

22 August 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

In a joint operation conducted in Abudwaaq Galgadud region by the Somali military and the police have seized and destroyed alcohol on Saturday.

The police said they conducted a raid together with the military following a tip-off that there was alcohol in the area.

Photos showed the consignment full of alcoholic drinks under the keen watch of the relevant authorities.

The police have warned distributors and people engaged in this illegal business to stop their activities.

The police also said they have managed to arrest several bootleggers.

Somalia is a predominantly Muslim country with strict regulations on alcohol use. The country has a long coastal line making it a crucial player in sea transport.

The country is suffering from insurgent activities by the al-Shabaab militants who are fighting the government in a bid to impose a strict interpretation of Shariah - Islamic law.

