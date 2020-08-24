South Sudan: Cargo Plane Crashes After Taking Off From Juba, Killing All Its Passengers

22 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)
By Agencies

Juba — A cargo plane crashed Saturday morning after taking off from Juba International Airport in the capital of South Sudan State.

In a press statement, the General Director of Juba Airport, Kor Kual, said that a cargo plane belonging to the "Southwest Airlines Company" crashed in the Referendum Quarter minutes after taking off from the airport, explaining that it was heading to the Wau and Aweil towns with a number of passengers on board.

He stated that there were no immediate details on the cause of the crash of the cargo plane that occurred around 9:00 in the morning.

Kual indicated that a team of the airport rushed to the scene of the accident to get more details about the victims.

According to reports from South Sudan, at least 17 people were killed in the plane crash, but no official announcement was made about the details of the accident or the number of victims.

A number of eyewitnesses stated that a South Sudan Airlines plane crashed after taking off from Juba International Airport today morning and that all those on board were killed.

