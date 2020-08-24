Sudan: SUNA Hosts Symposium On Future of Sudan and Challenges Facing Transitional Period

Khartoum — Deputy Chairman of the National Umma Party, Dr. Ibrahim Al-Amin, has stressed the importance of addressing the lack of trust between the components of the transitional period, indicating that "there are internal alliances within the Forces of Freedom and Change as well as the absence of leadership and weakness of the national sense," indicating that partisan sense is dominant.

At the Symposium on Future of Sudan and Challenges Facing the Transitional Period, hosted by the news forum of Sudan News Agency (SUNA) on Saturday, Prof. Al-Amin said that most of those who have been selected in the transitional period can fulfill their role, but some of them lack experience.

He pointed to the importance of reconsidering the public service standards, saying, "We are in a state of complete paralysis and Sudan is currently at a crossroads and its existence is threatened."

He stated that the December Revolution is unique compared to the Arab Spring revolutions, adding that Sudanese youths have played a full role in this revolution and in a different way in practicing political work, starting with voluntary work by addressing the issues of ordinary citizens, indicating that they also performed a geographical dimension from the regions, and they are of a high degree of discipline and sacrifice.

Prof. Al-Amin called for comprehensive reform in political parties and studying of the circumstances they went through and led to fragmentation and splits, noting that the issues of development and future generations are completely neglected by these parties.

He affirmed the importance of to avoiding randomness and spontaneity by changing all state policies.

Meanwhile, the expert in the field of local government and a professor at a number of universities, Prof. Barakat Musa Al-Hawati, has called for the management of all aspects of the diversity in a correct way, attributing the conflict in the country to the monopoly of decision-making and lack of institutionalism.

He indicated that holding a constitutional conference will help getting rid of tensions, calling for the structuring the state and fighting corruption through strict laws and building a state linked to the good use of human resources, transparency and efficiency as well as the independence of universities, the Judiciary and the best the management of the diversity.

The chairman of the board of directors of the International Al-Sudani newspaper, Mahgoub Irwa, stressed that the national press is required to play a positive role after the revolution and to contribute to the stability in the country, affirming the importance of dialogue in the transitional period for ensuring peace and stability.