Sudan: North Darfur Woman Injured in Rape Attempt

22 August 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Kabkabiya / Bir Dageeg — A woman farmer was severely wounded in an attack by gunmen west of Kabkabiya in North Darfur on Wednesday. In West Darfur, passengers of a commercial vehicle were robbed.

Four gunmen riding on camels intercepted Rashida Khatir when she was on her way from her farm to her house in Khartoum Jadeed.

When they attempted to rape her, she resisted strongly, a source reported to Radio Dabanga from Kabkabiya. They beat her with their rifles which caused severe injuries.

Khatir was later taken to Kabkabiya Hospital.

Robbed

On Friday, armed men robbed the passengers of a commercial vehicle near Bir Dageeg not far from El Geneina, capital of West Darfur.

A relative of the victims told this station that the passengers' vehicle was on its way from El Geneina to Abusoro, when armed men, some riding on horses and others on motorcycles, forced the car to stop in the area of Bir Dageeg.

The attackers robbed the passengers of all their money and telephones.

