South Sudan: Lt. Gen. Daglo Meets Qatari Special Envoy in Juba

Juba — The First Vice - President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, Saturday met in Juba, the capital of South Sudan State, with the special envoy of the Qatari government, Mutlaq Al-Gahtani, in the presence of the Advisor of South Sudan President for Security Affairs and head of the southern mediation, Tut Gulwak.

The Qatari envoy arrived today (Saturday) in Juba.

The meeting discussed progress of the peace negotiations between Sudan government and the armed struggle movements and the Doha document for peace in Darfur.