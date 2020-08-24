Sudan: Hamdouk - Peace Is Now Within Reach

22 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Prime Minister Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, announced that a peace agreement with the Revolutionary Front would soon be signed and that peace is now within reach.

In his address to the Sudanese nation Saturday evening on the occasion of the first anniversary for his assumption to the position of the Prime Minister, Dr. Hamdouk said that this agreement is the first chapter before the second stage of negotiations with the Sudan People's Liberation Movement led by Abdel-Aziz Al-Hillo, and then with the Sudan Liberation Movement led by Abdul-Wahid Mohamed Nour.

Hamdouk stressed that although this path appears difficult and arduous, "but it is the only path that we should take because it is the best and less expensive option to accomplish the duties of peace, and without it, no balanced, sustainable development can be achieved in Sudan."

He reminded with the failure to complete the tasks of the October 1964 and April 1985 revolutions due to the failure to achieve peace, referring to the need to benefit from past experiences in the history of Sudan.

Hamdouk stated that achieving peace is the only way to achieve the goals of the transitional period.

He pointed out that the most severe bitterness of the civil war was represented in the problems of refuge, displacement and the tribal violence.

He said that, in order to overcome all the crises of these civil wars in the country, we should address their root causes with transparency and honesty at all the grassroots and local levels, and work to solve them radically, stressing that Sudan is a country that can accommodate everyone.

Hamdouk said that the spirit of coexistence and tolerance inspired by the revolution should be restored.

