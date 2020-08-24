Sudan: Dr. Hamdouk - Mandate of Ministry of Finance Over Public Money Will Be Realized

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, pointed out that the full mandate of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning over the public money owned by companies of the regular forces and public money organs will be achieved.

Addressing the Sudanese nation on the occasion of the first anniversary for his assumption to the position of the Prime Minister, Dr. Hamdouk said that the distortions in the economic system inherited by the revolution government from the defunct regime are still existing, and that the defunct regime has allowed parasitic speculation in the strategic goods, stressing that this issue will be addressed by the government through an economic reform program.

He said that although these economic reforms are hard and difficult, but they are necessary in the long run, adding that

the economic reform program aims to supporting production through the productive agricultural and labor categories in rural and urban areas.

He affirmed that the government will work to provide an atmosphere of freedoms and protection for the citizens.

He called on the investigation committees to speed up the completion of their duties, explaining that the ousted president had been tried in some cases and he is still facing other cases, such as his participation in the 1989 coup and corruption cases.

He said that decisions were taken in 12,000 files of the dismissed persons and that 40,000 files are being seen by specialized committees.

The Prime Minister stressed that his government will cooperate with the International Criminal Court (ICC) in order to punish all those who committed crimes against victims.