Sudan: Hamdouk Warns of Wasting Opportunity to Produce Agreed Upon National Project

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, has warned of wasting the opportunity provided in the transitional period to produce an agreed upon national project.

In his address to the Sudanese nation on Saturday, Dr. Hamdouk said that the absence of an agreed upon national project has been one of the major shortcomings in building the modern Sudanese state since the independence, despite the fact that the people have staged a number of revolutions against injustice and tyranny for the sake of national liberation and the restoration of democracy.

Hamdouk explained that the production of the national project is based on two main pillars, namely a political project that defines how Sudan is to be governed and leaves the choice of who governs the country to the Sudanese people through the ballot boxes and democratic mechanisms, while the other pillar relates to a renaissance development project that includes balanced and fair development in all regions of Sudan and lays down the foundation for a pluralistic democratic system that unites the people.