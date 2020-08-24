Sudan: Daglo and Kabbashi Participate in Celebration of Sudan Liberation Movement in Juba

Juba — Sudan Liberation Movement/ Army led by Menni Arko Menawi, Saturday celebrated in Juba, the capital of South Sudan State, the 19th anniversary for establishment of the movement with participation of the First Vice - President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, the council's member Lt. Gen. Shams-Eddin Kabbashi, along with several leaders of the armed struggle movements and political leaders.

Addressing the celebration, Lt. Gen. Daglo said that the government delegation came to Juba for the sake of peace and to search for a real equality between all the Sudanese people, stressing that Sudan needs a balanced development in all regions and districts.

The leader of Sudan Liberation Movement/Army, Menni Arko Mennawi, said that Peace represents the real way for boosting the national unity, because it creates a good opportunity for refugees and displaced people to return to their villages.

He said that "we shall all work in cooperation with the colleagues in the Forces of Freedom and Change for rescuing the country".

The Advisor of South Sudan President for Security Affairs, Tut Gulwak, affirmed that peace in Sudan is imminent, referring to the pledge of South Sudan President, Salva Kiir, to help realizing peace in Sudan.