Sudan: Daglo and Kabbashi Participate in Celebration of Sudan Liberation Movement in Juba

22 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — Sudan Liberation Movement/ Army led by Menni Arko Menawi, Saturday celebrated in Juba, the capital of South Sudan State, the 19th anniversary for establishment of the movement with participation of the First Vice - President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, the council's member Lt. Gen. Shams-Eddin Kabbashi, along with several leaders of the armed struggle movements and political leaders.

Addressing the celebration, Lt. Gen. Daglo said that the government delegation came to Juba for the sake of peace and to search for a real equality between all the Sudanese people, stressing that Sudan needs a balanced development in all regions and districts.

The leader of Sudan Liberation Movement/Army, Menni Arko Mennawi, said that Peace represents the real way for boosting the national unity, because it creates a good opportunity for refugees and displaced people to return to their villages.

He said that "we shall all work in cooperation with the colleagues in the Forces of Freedom and Change for rescuing the country".

The Advisor of South Sudan President for Security Affairs, Tut Gulwak, affirmed that peace in Sudan is imminent, referring to the pledge of South Sudan President, Salva Kiir, to help realizing peace in Sudan.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Comedian, Wife Apologise Ahead of Court Case
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.