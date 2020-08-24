Liberia: President Weah Leads Mourners At Rep. Sloh's Funeral

22 August 2020
After nearly two months mourning for the passing of Sinoe County District #2 Representative J. Nagbe Sloh, tens of mourners including stalwarts of the Congress for Democratic Change gathered at the First Assembly of God Church on Buchanan Street to pay their final respect and bid him goodbye.

The President of the Republic, His Excellency George Manneh Weah, who delivered a moving tribute the day before at the Capitol Building when the deceased was laid is state, once again headed an array of government officials at the funeral.

Besides his endless condolences to the family and tributes delivered since the passing of the Sinoe County lawmaker, the President has also closely involved with arrangements to give the legislator a befitting burial.

At the Saturday, August 22, 2020 funeral service, the Liberian Leader joined others who stood in ovation as the Government of Liberia read its official Gazette of the fallen lawmaker.

The Government, in its tribute, described Rep. Sloh as an astute politician and public servant who would be missed.

It also reckoned that the deceased dedicated his private and public life to the betterment of the Republic, firmly making his views known on serious national issues.

It can also be recalled that earlier on August 19, 2020, the President signed the Book of Condolence at the Capitol Building, extoling late Rep. Sloh as a dutiful and diligent character who immensely contributed to the well-being of the country and people.

"He was a statesman who will be missed," the Liberian Chief Executive said, adding: "The short time I knew and interacted with him, Hon. Sloh proved to be an honorable man."

President Weah recounted that the late Representative Sloh did his best for the well-being of the country and its people, not only as a lawmaker but also as a journalist during the country's dark days.

The Chief Executive also remembered the lawmaker as someone who embodied the aspirations of his constituents in their quest for social and economic development.

Several other groups, including the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), the Sinoe County Legislative Caucus, River Gee County, amongst others also paid tributes.

Copyright © 2020 Government of Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

