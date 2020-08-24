Liberia: 'Affordable Healthcare, Job Creation Must Be Senatorial Candidates' - Diaspora Liberian Says

Monrovia — A U.S.-based Liberian and former youth and student Leader at the University of Liberia has termed the December 8 Special Senatorial Election as a stage for economic transformation and the recovery from the devastating effects of the coronavirus if electorate critically examines the platforms and policies of individuals vying for seats at the Liberian Senate.

According to Joe Wilson, the urgency for better health services in the country cannot be overemphasized when people continue to die from preventable diseases due to the lack of basic healthcare services in the Country.

Speaking to FrontPageAfrica via telephone from the US State of Pennsylvania, Mr. Wilson revealed that in such modern age, it is unthinkable that the leading cause of death in Liberia is Malaria followed by diarrheal, neonatal disorders, low respiratory infection and ischemic heart disorders.

"Liberia needs a comprehensive health sector reform," he said, adding that the country cannot grow if access to basic health care services are inaccessible.

"No country in the world can prosper if its population is struggling with poor health condition," Mr. Wilson, who is the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of the US based Liberian social impact research, business development organization, J-MO GLOBAL.

"The adverse effect from the COVID-19 pandemic is putting additional stress on the already struggling health system as such the 2020 Special Senatorial Election is a moment to increase the advocacy in addressing the urgency for a safer, affordable and quality healthcare delivery in Liberia which will drive growth and economic prosperity, especially in the case of Liberia."

He called on the electorate to "hold candidates' feet to the fire" to present and debate their respective platforms and policies on health reform and job creation.

"Even the Lawmakers themselves are aware of the poor health care delivery system of our country indicative of the facts that one of our Lawmaker from Sinoe County, Jay Nagbe Sloh, recently died at the nation's referral Hospital with photos of his privacy surfacing on Social media.

"They must put more money in the National budget for health, our people are paying more money from their pockets to seek healthcare in a Nation where unemployment is at an alarming rate."

He said the two policy documents that were created during former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's regime along with international partners -- National Health and Social Welfare Policy and Plan (drafted in 2011) and the Investment plan for Building Resilient Health System in Liberia (drafted in 2015) -- would shortly get expire in 2021.

HE added that the Liberian government headed by President George Weah needs a new health and social welfare policy including financing plans that would identify domestic resource mobilization strategies to provide basic health packages especially for the underprivileged.

Wilson, who is also a development and health economist, intimated that the high rate of maternal mortality in Liberia needs to be urgently addressed by key policy makers.

According to the World Bank, Liberia's maternal mortality rate is 661 and is one of the highest in the world. More women continue to die in childbirth which is highly linked to lack of access to medical care, long distance walk to a health center or poor-quality in-service delivery at hospitals or health centers.

Payment to access health services creates an extra financial burden for the already impoverished Liberians.

A USAID study indicates that out-of-pocket expenditures for health in Liberia is about 46% which is astronomically high. High out of pocket expenditures can push the already poor into extreme poverty from making catastrophic health expenditures, he said.

"It is unacceptable for people to choose between going to hospital and buying food amid all the natural resource endowment Liberia has, why would people continue to die from preventable diseases?

"The Legislature is responsible to make laws and budgetary appropriations that would strengthen and support affordable healthcare for the Liberian masses. Electorates should challenge candidates to bring their health reform plans for debates to identify what is in the best interest of the Liberian masses."

Unarguably, the Liberian economy is under immense stress due to decline in key export commodities such as mining, rubber including high inflation and currency depreciation.

Liberia's GDP growth declined at 0.4% (initial projection from IMF suggested 4.7% growth, however, it was revised down to 0.4%) in 2019. Although the economy was initially projected to recover at 1.6% in 2020 (based on estimates from the African Development Bank), however, there is a huge uncertainty associated with such recovery due to COVID-19.

Most of the people that will continue to bear the brunt of the economic downturn remain the young people who constitute 71% of the Liberian population. Economic reform that would spur growth and job creation is tied to creating innovative policies strategically targeting resource mobilization both domestically and internationally.

And Mr. Wilson stressed that "young people need jobs, jobs, and jobs!" and that "those aspiring to go to the Senate must demonstrate knowledge and wisdom in using the National Budget as a tool for innovation and job creation."

He added that candidates must present job creation policies that answer the "how" questions and not the usual rhetoric, while cautioning young electorates to "lead the charge in making sure Senatorial candidates do not escape from answering these critical questions".

The adverse economic consequences of COVID-19 put the world economy at a very deplorable state and it is only innovation economics that would lift developing countries like Liberia out of the economic woes and prevent social crises, he said.