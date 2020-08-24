Liberia: Bomi Hospital Lauds First Lady's Intervention

Tubmanburg — Authorities of the lone referral hospital in Tubmanburg, Bomi County, were on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, full of gratitude for the Liberian First Lady, Clar Marie Weah, as they received a huge consignment of assorted food and medical supplies.

The supplies, including 50bags of rice - 25kg each,12 hospital beds, 10 bales of insecticide mosquito nets, 2,400 surgical face masks and several electronic thermometers, were part of Mrs. Weah's continuing support to the fight against the deadly covid19 pandemic across Liberia.

Flanked by other local government officials and hospital staffers, Bomi County's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Augustus Quiah expressed profound appreciation to Mrs. Weah through her indefatigable team headed by the chief of office staff, Madam Gaelle Mediem, for the gesture.

"Nothing is too small," exclaimed Dr. Quiah. "We wholeheartedly, as a team, appreciate her (Mrs. Weah) services to Liberia so much; and we pray that wherever she has taken these things from, God, in his eternal mercy and wisdom, and goodness and kindness will replenish so that she will be able to do more for the people of Liberia."

The Bomi County Chief Medical Officer further assured the First Lady's office that the donation will be used as intended, stressing it will benefit both the patients and service providers in the Government Hospital.

Also speaking, Bomi County Development Superintendent, Mr. Amos Cooper, conveyed his boss, the County Superintendent's delight over the intervention, while registering his regrets for not being absent at the presentation owing to some pressing engagements.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr. Cooper said the Superintendent and the people of Bomi County remain grateful to Mrs. Weah as he craved for more support.

In a brief statement, as she presented the supplies, the First Lady's Chief of Office Staff commended the Bomi County Health Team for the great job they are doing in responding to the health needs of the area, stressing that the First Lady salutes their dedication and commitment.

Madam Gaelle Mediem said it is virtually impossible, that during such difficult times of the pandemic that Mrs. Weah would sit and do nothing as it relates to buttressing ongoing efforts led by the government with the support of everyone to defeat the novel coronavirus.

"With the covid and all the challenges health workers are faced with, plus the challenges the hospitals are faced with, the First Lady sent her team to come and identify with you," Gaelle said as she handed over the donation to the hospital and local authorities.

Mrs. Weah has intrinsically involved with the covid19 fight in the country, promoting awareness, providing nearly 100- thousand masks, assorted food, detergents and sanitary materials along with medical supplies to thousands of beneficiaries including the underprivileged, medical institutions and staffers and the government's response team.