Liberia: Mayors Association Supports March for Justice, Calls for Budgetary Allocation for Cities, Wants Capital Punishment for Rapists

Monrovia — The Association of Mayors and Cities Government of Liberia has expressed dismay over "unprecedented and wide increase" in rape cases and gender-based violence in Liberia and wants President George to declare these cases "national security threat."

In a press statement issued on Friday, August 21, the Association, through its Secretary General, Emmanuel Goll, Mayor of Kakata City said these acts are fast becoming 'a plague' in Liberia and if not stopped, will damage the future of women and girls, thus taking away their prestige.

The group said though it wants the laws on rape strengthened and fully enforced, capital punishment would serve as a deterrent for perpetrators.

"Rape must be met with not only the full weight of the law, but also a very timely, physical and robust response, no matter its side and shape and whoever involved," Mayor Gill said.

He said, the mayors and local city governments of Liberia will fully participate in the pending "March for Justice" aimed at demanding the 'scrupulous and meticulous' enforcement of the law against what they called "national evil".

For the Mayor of Monrovia, Jefferson T. Koijee, he said the move by organizers of the "March for Justice" reminds him of the days when he stood up against societal menace, recounting the late Angel Tokpa case.

The Association of City Mayors in Liberia disclosed plan to organize anti-rape marches in their respective cities across Liberia and is encouraging other local authorities to form a part.

While the Mayors believe the fight against rape and sexual based violence is cardinal, they also want government through the National Legislature help local governments with support to combat such vices through budgetary allocation.

"Mayors of cities across Liberia join the plead of Senator Jonathan Kaipay to the National Legislature for the approval of direct budget to cities that are legally created.

The Mayors believe it will help local governments move to places under their supervision to fight rape cases and to promote local empowerment, local participation, and local ownership.