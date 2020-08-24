Nigeria: Lagos Health Commissioner, Abayomi, Tests Positive for Covid-19, Isolates At Home

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, has tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

This was confirmed in a press statement signed by the state's Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso.

According to the press statement, the commissioner for health, Abayomi, contracted the virus due to "subsequent close contact with persons feeling unwell and testing positive for the COVID-19 infection.

"Professor Abayomi became aware of his status following the required testing protocol of contact tracing procedures."

Commenting on his health improvement, Omotoso said; "he is doing well with no symptoms".

"Adhering to the protocol of the home-based strategy in Lagos State, the Honorable Commissioner will be isolating in his home for the next 14 days but will continue to discharge his duties both as the Deputy Incident Commander of the Incident Command System for COVID-19 and most especially, as the Honorable Commissioner for Health."

