Somalia: Yaqshid District Commissioner Escapes Bomb Attack in Mogadishu

A bomb explosion targeting the vehicle of a district commissioner has left at least one dead and three others wounded in the Somali capital, Mogadishu on Sunday morning.

An eyewitness said the DC, Muse Gesey has survived from the landmine blast unhurt. He was targeted near a football pitch in the city, which saw an upsurge in attacks this month.

Al-Shabaab has been fighting against Somalia and AU troops for a decade in an attempt to take over control of the entire nation.

The country is currently at crossroads as the government's 4-year mandate due to expire by the end of 2020.