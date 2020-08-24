Somalia: Al-Shabaab Executes Four Men for Spying

23 August 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Alshabab militants have publicly executed four men on Sunday for spying for Somali intelligence agencies, Ethiopia, the U.S. and one working for the federal government according to the militants, which supports the Islamist group that's linked to al-Qaeda on the group in El-Adde of Gedo region.

The extremist group said it had publicly executed Dini Abdiqadir Mohamed, Isse Osman Gelle, Adan Hassan Mohamed and Abdiaziz Hassan Abdi after they were reportedly found guilty by the local militant leader of spying in a what was described as a hurriedly constituted hearing held in front of residents and children.

The executions follow recent precision attack that was carried out by US drones and killed Alshabab bomb maker in the vicinity of KunturWarey Lower Shabelle region on Thursday.

The militants who are affiliated to Alqaeda control much territory in rural areas in Somalia and are fighting the internationally recognised central government since 2008 to establish Islamic Sharia-based in their own interpretation.

The militants are known for killing suspected informers including those accused of spying for the U.S and the foreign countries.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Comedian, Wife Apologise Ahead of Court Case
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.