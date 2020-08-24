Somalia: Al-Shabaab Executes Four Men for Spying

Alshabab militants have publicly executed four men on Sunday for spying for Somali intelligence agencies, Ethiopia, the U.S. and one working for the federal government according to the militants, which supports the Islamist group that's linked to al-Qaeda on the group in El-Adde of Gedo region.

The extremist group said it had publicly executed Dini Abdiqadir Mohamed, Isse Osman Gelle, Adan Hassan Mohamed and Abdiaziz Hassan Abdi after they were reportedly found guilty by the local militant leader of spying in a what was described as a hurriedly constituted hearing held in front of residents and children.

The executions follow recent precision attack that was carried out by US drones and killed Alshabab bomb maker in the vicinity of KunturWarey Lower Shabelle region on Thursday.

The militants who are affiliated to Alqaeda control much territory in rural areas in Somalia and are fighting the internationally recognised central government since 2008 to establish Islamic Sharia-based in their own interpretation.

The militants are known for killing suspected informers including those accused of spying for the U.S and the foreign countries.