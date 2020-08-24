Somalia: Yaqshid DC Survives IED Attack in Mogadishu

23 August 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Yaqshid district commissioner has narrowly survived a landmine explosion planted on the roadside near Mogadishu's Abdiaziz district in engineer Yarisow stadium on Sunday.

Muse Gesey was on his way to to the stadium to participate in a friendly soccer match between Yaqshid and Hodan.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack but Al-Qaeda linked group Alshabab have conducted similar attacks in the past.

The incident comes barely less than a weeks after Al-Shabab militants stormed Mogadishu's popular Elite hotel killing at least 20 people and injuring more than 35 others.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Comedian, Wife Apologise Ahead of Court Case
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.