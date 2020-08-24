Malawi: Utm Boost Its Numbers in Parliament As Karonga Nyungwe MP Ndovie Joins Party

UTM on Saturday officially welcomed Kenneth Ndovie, who is Member of Parliament (MP) for Karonga Nyungwe constituency, after he dumped the former ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The decision follows a pressure from the constituents who said their MP has similar ideologies and vision with the UTM president, Saulos Chilima - who is State Vice President.

Speaking during the welcoming ceremony, UTM director of political affairs Annita Kalinde described Ndovie as a listening legislature.

According to Kalinde, had it been someone Ndovie would have decided to remain in DPP or join another party.

"Other politicians when you put them on that seat, they become larger than life. You cannot tell them what to do. However, this is not in the case with Ndovie. He is a true servant," said Kalinde.

Kalinde then thanks the constituents for having confidence with UTM and Chilima.

UTM has been wooing independents to bolster its numerical strength.

In his remarks, Ndovie pledged to remain a servant of the community and continue developing the constituency with the help of advice from UTM and constituents.

He then urged the constituents especially those competed with him in the 2019 tripartite elections to stop politics and hold hands together in order to develop the area.

Ndovie, who won the seat on an independent ticket, joined DPP early this year and was appointed as a deputy minister of trade by the former president Peter Mutharika.

Early this month, UTM also welcomed the former Karonga central constituency Frank Mwenifumbo who will set to represent the party in the by-elections.

the May 21 Tripartite Elections, DPP won 62 seats in the 193-seat National Assembly, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and independents got 55 each with United Democratic Front (UDF) getting 10, People's Party (PP) won five, UTM Party won four and Alliance for Democracy (Aford) has one.

But UTM welcomed to its benches independent MPs Alexander Chilikumtima of Ntcheu Bwanje South and and Ntcheu North East legislator Arthur Enoch Chipungu.

