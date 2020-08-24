Somalia: Al-Shabaab Publicly Executes 4 in Somalia for Alleged Spying

23 August 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Al-Shabab announced Sunday it has executed three of its own members for alleged spying on the militants for Somali, US, and Ethiopian intelligence agencies.

The convicts - Dini Abdulkadir, Isse Osman, Aden Hassan and Abdulaziz Hassan were executed by a firing squad Saturday afternoon in El-Adde as dozens of people watched.

El Adde is a strategic area located in the Gedo region, where is remembered to be the scene of the mass killing of KDF soldiers on 15th January 2016 in the Al-Shabaab attack.

Since then, the area has been one of the main strongholds of al-Shabab in the region.

For a decade, Al-Shabab has been trying to overthrow Somalia's government and expel AU troops protecting it from the Horn of Africa nation.

