Sudan: Dr. Hamdouk Briefed On Overall Situations in White Nile State

23 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

The Transitional Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk briefed on the overall situations in the Blue Nile State.

This came when Dr. Hamdouk met , at his office, Sunday, the Wali (governor) of the State, Ismail Fath Al-Rahman Warag who stated that the meeting touched on the support of the major economic projects in the state and securing the success of the agricultural season.

He said the Prime Minister gave directives for the development of the performance in the state, describing the meeting as "fruitful".

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Comedian, Wife Apologise Ahead of Court Case
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.