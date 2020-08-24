Sudan: Dr. Hamdouk Briefed On Overall Situations in White Nile State

The Transitional Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk briefed on the overall situations in the Blue Nile State.

This came when Dr. Hamdouk met , at his office, Sunday, the Wali (governor) of the State, Ismail Fath Al-Rahman Warag who stated that the meeting touched on the support of the major economic projects in the state and securing the success of the agricultural season.

He said the Prime Minister gave directives for the development of the performance in the state, describing the meeting as "fruitful".