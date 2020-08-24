Sudan: Acting FM Receives Chinese Ambassador

Khartoum, Aug.32 (SUNA) - The Acting Foreign Minister, Omar Gamaredeen received, Sunday, at his office, the Chinese Ambassador to Khartoum.

The Chinese diplomat conveyed message from the Chinese Foreign Minister, the Advisor of the Chinese State Council to his Sudanese counterpart.

The meeting discussed the bilateral relations and lauded the Chinese support to Sudan.

The Chinese Ambassador expressed his country's support to the priorities and the transitional government efforts to realize peace in Sudan.