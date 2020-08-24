Sudan: Unified UP Announces Support to PM

23 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Unified Unionist Party (UP), ON Sunday, expressed full and unconditional support to the Transitional Government of Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk , attributing all the obstacles facing it to the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC).

The Party's Chairman, Mohammed Esmat said in SUNA Forum that his party works for correcting the track and re-structuring the FFC without creation of a new political incubator.

"We call for the reform and expansion of participation, besides, reviewing of all the previous period including the Sovereign Council, the cabinet and the administration units" He stressed.

The Chairman of the United Unionist Party stated that they are against any attempt, by any party, to hinder the change process.

Esmat has described the current political situation as "worrying", referring that his party warned, since 2019, against the implications of expanding of what he called by the military component and the exclusion of armed struggle components.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Comedian, Wife Apologise Ahead of Court Case
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.