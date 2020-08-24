Sudan: Unified UP Announces Support to PM

Khartoum — The Unified Unionist Party (UP), ON Sunday, expressed full and unconditional support to the Transitional Government of Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk , attributing all the obstacles facing it to the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC).

The Party's Chairman, Mohammed Esmat said in SUNA Forum that his party works for correcting the track and re-structuring the FFC without creation of a new political incubator.

"We call for the reform and expansion of participation, besides, reviewing of all the previous period including the Sovereign Council, the cabinet and the administration units" He stressed.

The Chairman of the United Unionist Party stated that they are against any attempt, by any party, to hinder the change process.

Esmat has described the current political situation as "worrying", referring that his party warned, since 2019, against the implications of expanding of what he called by the military component and the exclusion of armed struggle components.