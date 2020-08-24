Sudan: Dr. Hamdouk Meets Qatari Peace Envoy

23 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Transitional Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk met, Sunday, at his office, at the Council of Ministers, the Qatari Envoy for Peace Talks , in Juba, Mutlag Bin Majid Al-Gahtani.

The Qatari diplomat conveyed to the Prime Minister the greetings of the Qatari leadership and briefed him on the peace talks which are hosted by Juba, the capital of South Sudan State.

He expressed satisfaction over the progress of the negotiations, which he said will lead to pace agreement in the near future.

Dr. Hamdouk, on his turn, thanked the State of Qatar and the Qatari Envoy for the visit which will strengthen friendship and the sisterly relations between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by the Cabinet Affairs Minister, Ambassador, Omar Manis and the Acting Foreign Minister, Dr. Omar Gamaredeen.

