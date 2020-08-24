Gambia: Court Fines 10 Individuals for Violating Law On Curfew

The Basse Magistrate's Court has convicted and sentenced ten (10) people to each pay a fine of D5000.00 for violating the regulation on curfew imposed by the Stateto curb the spread of the coronavirus.

A media release issued by the Police said: "Friday the 21st day of August 2020. Ten (10) individuals were arraigned before the Basse Magistrates Court for violating the Curfew.

"They were convicted and sentenced to a fine of D5000.00 each in default to serve 1 year imprisonment."

The individuals names were not disclosed, but they were arrested and charged for violating the covid-19 curfew regulation.