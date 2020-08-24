Gambia: Court Fines 10 Individuals for Violating Law On Curfew

23 August 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Mustapha Jallow

The Basse Magistrate's Court has convicted and sentenced ten (10) people to each pay a fine of D5000.00 for violating the regulation on curfew imposed by the Stateto curb the spread of the coronavirus.

A media release issued by the Police said: "Friday the 21st day of August 2020. Ten (10) individuals were arraigned before the Basse Magistrates Court for violating the Curfew.

"They were convicted and sentenced to a fine of D5000.00 each in default to serve 1 year imprisonment."

The individuals names were not disclosed, but they were arrested and charged for violating the covid-19 curfew regulation.

