Rwanda: Cyclist Mugisha Escapes Serious Injury in Car Crash

Team Rwanda cyclist Moise Mugisha was struck by a car while training in Kamonyi, Southern Province, on Friday.

The 23-year old was training with Skol Adrien Cycling Academy (SACA) teammates.

Mugisha's training was interrupted when a car hit him as he rode from Muhanga towards the capital, Kigali, and was immediately rushed to Polyclinique du Plateau for doctors to check the gravity of his injury.

However, the rider's injury was 'not serious' according to Team Rwanda Coach Magnell Sterling.

"[the injury was] not serious but his bike was totally destroyed. We are grateful his body is sound. He will heal from the cuts in a week or two and should resume training within a couple of days as long as no developments change his status," Magnell told Times Sport.

He was discharged from the hospital after a few hours and joined the team back to the training base in Nzove, Nyarugenge District.

Mugisha is widely regarded as one of the most elite riders in domestic cycling following his stellar performance during this year's Tour du Rwanda where he finished in second place, 54 seconds behind Eritrean Natnael Tesfazion.

Cycling is one of the non-contact sports that were allowed to resume training in June, ending a three-month suspension from any sporting activity due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Call for road safety

Meanwhile, Magnell has called for nationwide road safety awareness campaigns as far as safety for riders during their training sessions is concerned.

"So many drivers show little regard to simple things like looking before turning or entering the road. It is very frightening," he said.